7.5% Reservation for Govt School Students in TN’s Medical Colleges

The GO was issued even as a similar Bill passed by the state Assembly awaits approval from the Governor.

Tamil Nadu on Friday, 30 October, passed a Government Order (GO) that will allow 7.5 percent horizontal reservation in medical colleges run by the state government for government school students who have cleared the National Entrance Cum Eligibility Test (NEET) this year, reported The News Minute. Following the passage of the Bill in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, the Bill was sent for Governor’s approval, who had asked for two to three weeks to deliberate on the matter.

“The above horizontal reservation shall be provided in each category of vertical reservation followed in the State of Tamil Nadu within the 69% reservation from the academic year 2020-2021.” The Government order, as quoted by <i>The News Minute</i>.

Experts Unclear About GO

According to the report, while legal experts opine that a government order, for which there exists legal precedent, can be applied as a law, it is not clear whether the same can be applicable when a bill passed by the Assembly on an identical matter is pending with the Governor.

The government order further says that it was issued based on ‘urgency’ as medical admissions have already begun, following declaration of NEET results.

This form of reservation will be applicable to seats under the state quota in all courses across government medical and dental colleges for which admissions are based on NEET. It will also apply to seats allotted by the state government in Self Finance Medical Dental Colleges as well as both minority and non-minority colleges.

Earlier, the Governor was called upon by a five-member delegation from the Tamil Nadu government, which urged him to fast-track his decision on theBbill. MK Stalin from DMK, the party in Opposition in TN, had written to the Governor asking him to expedite the process, while also announcing protests outside the latter’s residence seeking his assent. (With inputs from The News Minute)