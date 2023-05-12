TN 10th, 11th Result 2023 To Release Next Week: Check Results Date; Details Here

The TN 10th, 11th Result 2023 might be announced next week for candidates.
(Photo: iStock)
The Directorate of Government Examinations, DGE is getting ready to declare the Tamil Nadu or TN class 10th and class 11th results 2023 soon, most probably by next week. The School Education Minister, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, recently said that the TN 10th, 11th result 2023 is likely to be released on 19 May, for all candidates. The ones who appeared for the exam on the scheduled dates are requested to stay alert and take note of the latest announcements.
Once the TN 10th, 11th result 2023 is declared, candidates will be notified about it via the official website. The Tamil Nadu Classes 10 and 11 results will be available on tnresults.nic.in soon. One must keep a close eye on the website and take note of all the latest updates. All concerned candidates are requested to stay alert and informed.
As per the official details available online, more than 10 lakh candidates sat for the TN SSLC 10th examinations 2023. It is important to note that the Tamil Nadu 10th exam was conducted from 6 April to 20 April, for all registered candidates.
The board exam was held across 3986 exam centres. Now, candidates are patiently waiting for the results to release so they can go through their scores. One should check the other details mentioned in the result along with the scores.
Here are the easy steps you should follow if you want to download the TN 10th, 11th results 2023, online:
Go to the official website - tnresults.nic.in.
Tap on the "Tamil Nadu SSLC Result 2023" link or the "Tamil Nadu 11th Result 2023" link on the homepage.
Enter your registration number and other login details carefully.
Your TN result will display on the screen.
Go through your scores and personal details on the result.
Download a copy of the Tamil Nadu result 2023 from the website.
(Written with inputs from India Today.)
