Super 30’s Anand Kumar Roped in by Japanese Firm To Redefine School Education

Well-known mathematician and founder of the 'Super 30' initiative Anand Kumar has collaborated with a Japanese firm 'I'm Beside You', which intends to bring about a change in the school education system by introducing customised classes for children, news agency PTI reported.
Kumar is popular all across the globe for spearheading the 'Super 30' initiative that was highly successful in training scores of underprivileged students for the country's most competitive exam IIT-JEE at free of cost. A record number of students cleared the exam through the initiative since its start in 2002.
Launched in 2020, the Japanese company now wishes to help millions of students across the world through Kumar's teaching prowess.
"This is a project that symbolises the Japan-India collaboration in the Corona era, in which two Japanese startups collaborate with world famous educator Anand Kumar," the president of the Japanese firm said, as quoted by news agency PTI.
Besides, he said that they have positioned India as "most important base for global service development" and added that the company would continue to serve its 1.4 billion population. The ultimate aim of the company, he said was to "make society as a whole a school".
