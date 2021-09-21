This Chennai Start-Up Helps Hundreds of People in Getting Blood Donors Easily

Scores of city residents in need of blood are able to get it quicker without much hassle, thanks to Chennai-based startup Blod India (blod.in).

Run by a group of college students, blod.in is a website app that facilitates blood donation. The app, a brainchild of two friends - Varun Nair and Aditya Vikram was launched two months ago on 11 July.

However, within this short period, the team has managed to get over 18,000 verified and reliable blood donors and has helped in saving lives of over 160 people.