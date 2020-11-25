St Stephens Sets Up COVID-19 Resilience Fund to Support Students

Delhi University’s St Stephen’s college announced on Tuesday, 24 November, that it is setting up a “resilience fund” to support tuition fees of students facing financial constraints due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The COVID-19 fund will support tuition fees of 50-100 students from St Stephen’s. The deadline for applying for the fund is 25 November.

“The annual income of the family should not exceed Rs 5 lakh and they need to attach a valid income certificate. Applicants should not be receiving any other scholarship or financial aid that exceeds Rs 20,000 from the college or any other agency,” read a statement from the college.

The fund was set up after several staff of the college approached the college principal in light of the LSR student dying by suicide over financial constraints.

Under heavy criticism from students over the suicide of a second-year scholar, Delhi’s prestigious Lady Shri Ram College for Women had announced a slew of measures, including reduction in fees for select courses, establishing a committee on laptop distribution, while also allowing a few second-year students to avail the hostel, reported news agency PTI.