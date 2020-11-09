Hit By Lockdown & Financial Crisis, LSR Student Dies By Suicide

Reddy was also a recipient of the Ministry of Science and Technology’s INSPIRE scholarship, available to students for up to five years.

While her father said the scholarship was delayed, a letter received by the teenager in August indicated that there was still time for the procedure to be completed. According to The Indian Express, the letter from the Ministry, dated 6 August 2020, informed that she had been “provisionally selected” for the higher education scholarship.

It said the release of the annual fund of Rs 80,000 was subject to submission of bank account details and Aadhaar card copy before 31 December 2020.

Dr Sanjay Mishra, who took over as in-charge of the INSPIRE Programme at the Department of Science and Technology (DST) told The Indian Express, “Sometimes a delay may occur in cases for technical issues — such as if the student has not uploaded all required documents on the scholarship website, whether the previous money has been used, or if the student has failed to meet the minimum marks criteria, which is 60 per cent for a second-year student. The process of disbursal of funds is 45 days from the time of application,” he said.