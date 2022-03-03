SSC Selection Post Phase 9 UP Admit Card 2022: Released on SSC CR Website

SSC Selection Post Phase 9 UP Exam Admit Cards are out.
(Photo: iStock)
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) of the Central Region (CR) has officially released admit cards along with the application status of Selection Post Phase 9 for the Uttar Pradesh region.
The SSC Selection Post Phase 9 UP Admit Card 2022 is available on the official website of SSC CR: ssc.cr.org.
Candidates appearing for the examination can directly visit this website and get their admit cards.
Candidates appearing for the exam can access all the latest information about the exam on the official website of SSC CR: ssc.cr.org. The website contains details about the exam as well as the admit card.
Here are a few simple steps that can help candidates appearing for the SSC Selection Post Phase 9 UP Examination download their admit cards:
Visit the official website: ssc.cr.org.
Click on the option "Download Admit Card For Selection Post Phase-IX Examination-2021."
Click on the link that states "Click here to check status/Download admit card."
Click on "Proceed" if you have chosen your exam centre in UP and Bihar.
Fill in your details such as Registration Number and Date of Birth to search.
In case you do not know your Registration Number or Roll Number then enter your Name and Father's Name.
The SSC Selection Post Phase 9 UP Admit Card 2022 will display on your screen if the details are correct.
Download the admit card and take a printout.
If the date of birth mentioned in the original Photo Identity Card does not match the one printed on the admission certificate, candidates will not be allowed to sit for the SSC Selection Post Phase 9 UP Examination.
