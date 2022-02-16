IGNOU PhD Admit Card 2021-22 Likely To Be Released Soon: Details Here

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) will release the admit cards for its PhD entrance exam for the year 2021-22 shortly, most likely by this week.

The exam slips are being issued by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

Candidates who have registered for the PhD entrance exams can download their slips on the official website of IGNOU, at ignou.nta.ac.in, using their application number and password.

The IGNOU PhD entrance exam is scheduled to be conducted by the NTA on 24 February.