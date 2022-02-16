IGNOU PhD Admit Card 2021-22 Likely To Be Released Soon: Details Here

The IGNOU PhD entrance exam is scheduled to be conducted by the NTA on 24 February.
The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) will release the admit cards for its PhD entrance exam for the year 2021-22 shortly, most likely by this week.
The exam slips are being issued by the National Testing Agency (NTA).
Candidates who have registered for the PhD entrance exams can download their slips on the official website of IGNOU, at ignou.nta.ac.in, using their application number and password.
Step 1: Visit the official website of Indira Gandhi National Open University at ignou.nta.ac.in.
Step 2: Click on 'IGNOU PhD 2021-22 Advance City Intimation' link available on the homepage.
Step 3: Students can then download their exam city slips for the IGNOU PhD entrance exam.
Step 4: Use your application number and date of birth to log in.
Step 5: The advance city slip will be displayed on the screen.
Step 6: You can download a copy for future use.
The IGNOU PhD entrance exams will be conducted in the offline mode.
For more details, visit the IGNOU website.
