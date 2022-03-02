SSC CHSL Skill test 2019 results Released, Know How to Check

The results for the CHSL skill test exams 2019 have been released by SSC on Monday, 28 February 2022. The candidates who had appeared for the exams can check their results on their official website- ssc.nic.in.

As per the commission's cut-off marks for typing test, 13,088 candidates have passed the skill test and can get ready for the next step- document verification. The cut-off fixed percentage for typing error has also been released.

All the students who have qualified for the document verification, have to appear for the same. The dates will be notified soon on the websites of the commission's regional offices.