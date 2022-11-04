SSC JHT Paper I Result 2022 Released on ssc.nic.in, Steps to Check Results

Follow the steps given here to check the SSC JHT Paper I result
The result for SSC JHT Paper I 2022 has been released by the Staff Selection Commission. The candidates who appeared for the Paper I examination can check their scorecards on the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in.
The examinations that were conducted under the paper-I category on 1 October 2022 are - The Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, and Senior Hindi Translator. The exams were held in computer-based mode at various centers across the country. A total of 3,224 candidates have been shortlisted, and are now eligible to sit for the Paper II examination.
Candidates, who have appeared for Paper I, can check their results by following the steps given below:
Visit the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in.
On the homepage, click on SSC JHT Paper I Result 2022 link.
A new PDF file will appear on the screen. Candidates can open and check their results.
You can download the page, and keep a hard copy of the same for further reference.
Paper II will be a descriptive paper, and the exam for the same will be conducted on 4 December 2022. The admit card for the Paper- II examination will be available on the official sites of regional websites. Candidates can check the official site of SSC for more updates and details.
