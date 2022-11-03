RRB Group D Exam Result 2022 Expected Soon: Know the Steps To Download and Check

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is expected to declare the RRB Group D Result 2022 soon along with the final answer key. Once released, candidates would be able to download and check their results from the official website, rrbcdg.gov.in.

RRB Recruitment drive is being held for approximately 1,03,769 vacancies. Reportedly, more than 1 crore candidates appeared in the RRB Group D Exam that was conducted from 17 August to 11 October. The exam was held in 5 phases.

Candidates waiting for the RRB Group D result date to be announced must know that the concerned authorities have not released any official notice regarding the same yet. Check this space regularly to get the latest updates.