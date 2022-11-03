RRB Group D Exam Result 2022 Expected Soon: Know the Steps To Download and Check

RRB Group D exam result is likely to be declared soon on rrbcdg.gov.in. Here are the steps to download and check.
(Photo: The Quint)
Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is expected to declare the RRB Group D Result 2022 soon along with the final answer key. Once released, candidates would be able to download and check their results from the official website, rrbcdg.gov.in.
RRB Recruitment drive is being held for approximately 1,03,769 vacancies. Reportedly, more than 1 crore candidates appeared in the RRB Group D Exam that was conducted from 17 August to 11 October. The exam was held in 5 phases.
Candidates waiting for the RRB Group D result date to be announced must know that the concerned authorities have not released any official notice regarding the same yet. Check this space regularly to get the latest updates.
Candidates should follow the below mentioned steps to download and check the RRB Group D result 2022.
Go to the official websites of RRB (regional websites).
On the homepage, search the direct link for downloading the RRB Group D result 2022.
Click on the link and a login page will appear on the screen.
Enter your login login details.
Hit the login option.
Your RRB Group D result will be displayed on the screen.
Download, save, and print a copy for future reference.
Following are some of the important details regarding the RRB Group D result 2022 that candidates must remember.
Selection Criteria: Candidates will be selected for RRB Group D posts only if they qualify all the three stages of the exam including CBT (computer based test), PET (physical efficiency test), and medical and other document verification.
RRB Group D 2022 Cut Off Marks: Candidates have to score above the cut-off marks to qualify the RRB Group D exam. The list of cut-off marks will be released by RRB soon after the result is announced.
RRB Group D Posts Salary: The salary of RRB Group D posts is Rs 18,000 according to the rules of 7th CPC pay matrix.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)