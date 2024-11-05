SSC GD 2025 Correction Window Open Now: How to Edit Applications at ssc.gov.in?

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has opened the application correction window for the SSC GD 2025 Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles, and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau Examination.

Candidates who applied for the exam can make changes to their application form through the SSC official website, ssc.gov.in, from today, 5 November to 7 November 2024.

The SSC GD 2025 recruitment drive aims to fill 39,481 vacancies across various CAPFs and security forces. The application process for the exam was conducted from 5 September to 14 October 2024.