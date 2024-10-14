SSC GD Constable Exam 2025: Registration Window Closes Today; How to Apply?

The SSC will close online applications for the SSC GD Constable Exam 2025 today, 14 October 2024. Interested candidates can still apply for the exam by visiting the official SSC website at ssc.gov.in.

The SSC GD Constable Exam aims to recruit candidates for various positions in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), including Constable (GD) in BSF, CISF, CRPF, SSB, ITBP, AR, and SSF, as well as Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles and Sepoy in the Narcotics Control Bureau.