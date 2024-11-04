Haryana TET Exam 2024 Registration Begins Today: How to Apply at bseh.org.in?

advertisement
The Haryana Board of School Education (BSEH) will begin accepting online applications for the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) 2024 from today on Monday, 4 November 2024. Interested candidates can apply through the official board website, bseh.org.in, until 14 November 2024.
The Haryana TET Exam 2024 will be conducted on 7 and 8 December 2024. Level 3 exam will be held on 7 December from 3 pm to 5:30 pm. On 8 December, Level 2 exam will take place from 10 am to 12:30 pm, followed by Level 1 exam from 3 pm to 5:30 pm.
The BSEH has implemented strict security measures for the HTET 2024, including high-security cameras and jammers at exam centers. Additionally, the question papers will incorporate QR codes, alphanumeric characters, and other security features.
Qualifying for the HTET will grant candidates eligibility for the respective teacher levels, as specified in the information bulletin. However, candidates must still meet all other eligibility requirements outlined by the relevant service rules to be eligible for teaching positions in schools specified under clause 3 (iii) of the HTET qualifying conditions.
Go to the official website at bseh.org.in.
On the homepage, click on the direct link for Haryana TET 2024.
A registration page will open.
Complete the registration process.
Now enter the login details.
Hit the submit option.
An application form will open.
Fill out all the details carefully.
Upload required documents.
Pay application fee.
Submit the form.
Download, save, and print a copy for further use.
