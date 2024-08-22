SSC CHSL Result 2024: SSC CHSL Tier 1 Marks To Be Declared Soon; Check Details

SSC CHSL Result 2024: The SSC CHSL Tier 1 examination was held between 1 July and 11 July 2024, across the country. A provisional answer key was released by the commission on 18 July 2024, with the last date for candidates to submit any representations being 23 July. Now, candidates who appeared for the exam on the scheduled dates are waiting for the SSC CHSL Result 2024. You can download the tier 1 exam from the official website - ssc.gov.in when the link is activated.

Concerned candidates will be notified as soon as the SSC CHSL Result 2024 is declared on the official website - ssc.gov.in. You must keep updating the website to know the latest announcements. As of now, we do not know the date and time of the SSC CHSL Tier 1 result.