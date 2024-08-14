UGC NET Exam 2024 Rescheduled: Check Revised Date and Latest Details

advertisement
UGC NET Exam 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has changed the date of the UGC NET 2024 exam. The examination, which was previously scheduled for 26 August will now be held on 27 August 27 2024. The change is due to the celebration of Shri Krishna Janmashtami on 26 August, a significant festival in India.
Despite the shift in the date of the exam for 26 August papers, the overall schedule for the UGC NET 2024 examination remains unchanged, confirmed in the official notification. The exam will span from 21 August to 4 September 2024, and will cover 83 subjects. It will be conducted in a computer-based test format across various cities in India. Candidates can visit the official NTA website at nta.ac.in to stay updated on any further updates or changes.
The UGC NET exam 2024 that was scheduled for 26 August will be now held on 27 August 2024. Candidates must note down that rest of the schedule will remain unchanged.
The UGC NET 2024 examination city slip was released by the concerned officials on 12 August 2024. It includes the names of the cities where the examination centres will be located. Candidates must remember that the intimation slip will not serve the purpose of admit card, it is just a preliminary notification to assist candidates in planning their travel and other logistics ahead of the exam.
NTA will release the UGC NET exam 2024 admit card soon. However, the exact release date has not been confirmed yet. The admit card will be issued separately and will include comprehensive instructions and other essential information for the exam day.
Visit the official website at ugcnet.nta.ac.in.
On the appeared homepage, click on the direct link for UGC NET 2024 Admit Card.
A login page will open.
Enter the login details.
Hit the submit option.
Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
Check all the important details carefully.
Download, save, and print a copy for future reference.
(Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated by AI and published after the content was editorially modified and verified by a human based on their own judgement and expertise. The Quint does not publish AI-generated content without direct human involvement and oversight).
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)