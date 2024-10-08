SSC CGL Tier 1 Answer Key 2024: Last Day to Raise Objections Today at ssc.gov.in

advertisement
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will close the objection window for the Combined Graduate Level Examination (CGL) 2024 Tier I answer key today, 8 October 2024. Candidates who have applied for the exam and wish to challenge the provisional answer key can do so through the SSC official website, ssc.nic.in, until 6 pm today.
The objection window was initially open from 3 October to 6 October 2024, but was extended due to technical difficulties experienced by the SSC website. Candidates can submit objections against any question(s) in the answer key by paying a processing fee of Rs 100 per question. To raise an objection, candidates will need to use their registration Number and password on the website.
The SSC CGL 2024 Tier I exam was conducted from 9 September to 26 September 2024, across multiple locations in India. Through the recruitment drive, the SSC aims to fill approximately 17727 vacancies. The SSC will announce the results for the Tier I exam after the objection window closes.
The SSC CGL 2024 Tier I final answer key may be released along with the result. Candidates must remember that the final answer key is non-objectionable and can't be challenged under any circumstances.
Go to SSC at ssc.gov.in.
On the homepage, click on login link.
Enter the required login details.
Hit the submit option.
The provisional answer key will be displayed on the screen.
Check the answer key carefully.
Click on the question you want to raise objection for.
Upload the required document to support your doubt.
Hit the submit option.
Pay the processing fee
Once done, the answer key will be displayed.
Download, save, and print the page for further use.
(Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated by AI and published after the content was editorially modified and verified by a human based on their own judgement and expertise. The Quint does not publish AI-generated content without direct human involvement and oversight).