SSC CGL Tier 1 Answer Key 2024: Last Day to Raise Objections Today at ssc.gov.in

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will close the objection window for the Combined Graduate Level Examination (CGL) 2024 Tier I answer key today, 8 October 2024. Candidates who have applied for the exam and wish to challenge the provisional answer key can do so through the SSC official website, ssc.nic.in, until 6 pm today.

The objection window was initially open from 3 October to 6 October 2024, but was extended due to technical difficulties experienced by the SSC website. Candidates can submit objections against any question(s) in the answer key by paying a processing fee of Rs 100 per question. To raise an objection, candidates will need to use their registration Number and password on the website.