TS SET 2024 Answer Key Released: Steps to Check Scores on telanganaset.org

The Osmania University has released the Telangana State Eligibility Test 2024 (TS SET) Answer Key. Candidates who appeared for the examination can download and check the TS SET 2024 answer key on the official website of TG SET, telangansett.org.
This year, the TS SET examination was conducted by the concerned officials on 10, 11, 12, and 13 September 2024 in CBT mode across 10 old districts of Telangana. The exam consisted of two papers. Paper I had 50 objective-type mandatory questions and Paper II had 100 compulsory objective-type questions. Each question carried two marks based on the subject selected by the candidate.
The objection window for the TS SET 2024 opened today on 24 September and will close on 26 September 2024. During this time, the candidates who have appeared for the examination can challenge the prelims key of any question of the subject by providing the reason and proof for that particular objection. The candidates can submit their objections online along with their hall ticket and date of birth.
To raise objections against the TS SET 2024 Answer Key, please click here.
Visit the official website at telanganaset.org.
On the homepage, click on the direct link to download the TS SET 2024 Answer Key.
A PDF file will open on the screen.
Click on the subject-wise answer keys.
Check the answers carefully to know your scores.
Download, save, and print a copy of the PDF for future reference.
