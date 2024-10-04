SSC CGL Tier 1 Answer Key 2024 Out: How to Download & Check the Provisional Key

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the provisional answer key 2024 for the Combined Graduate Level Examination (CGL) Tier I. Candidates who took the exam can check the answer key on the SSC's official website, ssc.gov.in. The SSC CGL 2024 answer key is not available on the old SSC website.

The SSC conducted the CGL Tier I exam from 9 September to 26 September 2024, across multiple locations in India. The exam consisted of objective-type, multiple-choice questions covering General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, and English Comprehension. Each section had 25 questions, with a maximum mark of 50. The questions were in English and Hindi, except for the English Comprehension section.