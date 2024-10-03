GATE 2025 Application Window Closes Today: How to Apply at gate2025.iitr.ac.in?

advertisement
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has extended the deadline to apply for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2025) without a late fee until today, 3 October 2024. Interested candidates can submit their applications online at gate2025.iitr.ac.in until 11:59 pm.
Previously, the deadline without a late fee was 26 September 2024. The regular application fee for the GATE 2025 exam is Rs 900 for SC, ST, PwD, and women candidates and Rs 1800 for the other candidates.
After the last date, candidates can apply only with a late fee. The late fee is Rs 1,400 for SC, ST, PwD, and women candidates and Rs 2,300 for all other candidates. The last date to apply for GATE 2025 with a late fee is 7 October 2024.
To be eligible for GATE 2025, candidates must hold a degree in Engineering, Technology, Architecture, Science, Commerce, Arts, or Humanities. Those who are currently in the third year or above in their undergraduate programs are also eligible to apply. Professional certifications approved by MoE, AICTE, UGC, or UPSC equivalent to BE/BTech/BArch/BPlanning degrees will also be considered.
The GATE 2025 exam will be held on 1, 2, 15, and 16 February across the country in two shifts each day. The admit card release date and other details will be announced later. For more information, candidates can refer to the official GATE 2025 information brochure.
Go to the official website, gate2025.iitr.ac.in.
Register as a new candidate, if not already done.
On the homepage, click on the direct link for GATE 2025 Registration.
A login page will open.
Enter the required login details.
Hit the submit option.
An application form will be displayed.
Enter all the required details.
Upload the necessary documents.
Pay the application fee.
Check all the details carefully.
Submit the application form.
Download, save, and print a copy for future reference.
(Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated by AI and published after the content was editorially modified and verified by a human based on their own judgement and expertise. The Quint does not publish AI-generated content without direct human involvement and oversight).