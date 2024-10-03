GATE 2025 Application Window Closes Today: How to Apply at gate2025.iitr.ac.in?

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has extended the deadline to apply for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2025) without a late fee until today, 3 October 2024. Interested candidates can submit their applications online at gate2025.iitr.ac.in until 11:59 pm.

Previously, the deadline without a late fee was 26 September 2024. The regular application fee for the GATE 2025 exam is Rs 900 for SC, ST, PwD, and women candidates and Rs 1800 for the other candidates.

After the last date, candidates can apply only with a late fee. The late fee is Rs 1,400 for SC, ST, PwD, and women candidates and Rs 2,300 for all other candidates. The last date to apply for GATE 2025 with a late fee is 7 October 2024.