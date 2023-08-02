SSC CGL Answer Key 2023 Out On ssc.nic.in; Objection Window Open Till August 4

SSC CG-Tier 1 answer ke released yesterday
(Photo: The Quint)
The Staff Selection Commission released the SSC CGL answer key 2023 yesterday, on Tuesday, 1 August 2023. Candidates who appeared for the Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-I) 2023 can check and download the answer keys from the official website at ssc.nic.in.
SSC conducted the tier-I Combined Graduate Level Examination 2023 from 14 to 27 July 2023 at different centers across the country. SSC also released the candidates' Response Sheets along with the answer key. The candidates can to log in at the official website and use their Registered Login ID and Password to get access to the answer keys online. The candidates can even raise objections against the answer key till 4 August 2023. They will have to pay a nominal fee of Rs 100.
Visit the official website at ssc.nic.in
On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "Uploading of Tentative Answer Keys along with Candidates’ Response Sheet(s) of Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-I) - 2023."
The answer key will be displayed on the screen.
You can also click on the link 'click here for candidate's response sheet along with tentative answer sheet and submission of representation'
Candidates can login to check the answers.
Candidates can submit the objection and download the confirmation page.
