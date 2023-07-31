ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023 Date To Be Announced Today At icai.org

ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023: Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, ICAI is all set to release the CA Foundation Result date 2023 soon. The ICAI will activate the CA Foundation result link on the official website at icai.org shortly. Candidates who appeared for the exam can use their roll number to access the results. CA The June Foundation result date and time may be announced today.

The ICAI usually publishes the result date two days before releasing the result. Keep an eye on the official website to check the result date and time, expected today.