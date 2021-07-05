SRMJEEE 2021 Phase 2 Result Likely to be Announced Today, How to Check

SRMJEEE 2021 Phase 2 result can be checked on SRM's official website: srmist.edu.in
(Photo: The Quint)
The SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST) is expected to declare the result of SRMJEEE Phase 2 Exam 2021 on Monday, 5 July 2021.
Students who appeared for the second phase exam can check their result on SRM's official website: srmist.edu.in.
Visit SRMIST's official website: srmist.edu.in
Click on SRMJEEE 2021 Phase 2 result link on homepage
Login using your SRMJEEE application number, and date of birth
Your SRMJEEE result will appear on your screen
Download and save it for future use
SRMJEEE 2021 exam was conducted in two phases. The Phase 1 exam was conducted on 23 and 24 May 2021. Result for the same was declared on the official website on 28 May 2021.
The declaration of result will be followed by the counselling round. The candidates qualified in the SRMJEEE exam will have to appear for the counselling.
SRMJEEE 2021 exams is an entrance test conducted for admission to BTech programmes offered at SRM IST Chennai (Kattankulathur, Vadapalani, Ramapuram and NCR), SRM University in Sonepat, Haryana, and SRM University, Andhra Pradesh.
Published: 05 Jul 2021,01:56 PM IST