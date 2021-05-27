SRMJEEE 2021 Phase 1 Results to Be Declared Today, How to Check
Students who appeared for SRMJEEE Phase 1 exam can check their results on SRM’s official website: srmist.edu.in.
SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST) is all set to announce the results of SRMJEEE 2021, Phase 1 exam on Thursday, 27 May. Students who appeared for the Phase 1 exam can check their results on Institute's official website: srmist.edu.in.
SRMJEEE Phase 1 exam was conducted on 23 and 24 May.
How to Check SRMJEEE 2021 Result
- Visit SRMIST's official website: srmist.edu.in
- Click on SRMJEEE 2021 Phase 1 results link on homepage.
- Login using your registered credentials.
- Your SRMJEEE Phase 1 results will appear on your screen.
- Download and save it for future use.
SRMJEEE 2021 exam is being conducted in two phases. Phase 2 exam is scheduled to be conducted on 25 and 26 July 2021. Students who wish to apply for the same can do it on SRMIST's official website.
Last date to apply for SRMJEEE 2021 Phase 2 exams is 20 July 2021.
About SRMJEEE
SRMJEEE 2021 exams is an entrance test conducted for admission to BTech programmes offered at SRM IST Chennai (Kattankulathur, Vadapalani, Ramapuram and NCR), SRM University in Sonepat, Haryana, and SRM University, Andhra Pradesh.
This year, the exam is being conducted through remote proctored online mode.
Students applying for the exam are required to pay an application form fee of Rs 1,100.
