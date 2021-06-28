JEE Advanced 2021 Postponed, Information Brochure Released

Indian nationals who wish to appear for JEE (Advanced) 2021 should have written B.E/B.Tech paper of JEE (Main) 2021 conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA).

In order to be eligible for JEE Advanced, the candidates should be among the top 2.5 lakh successful candidates (including all categories) in B.E/B.Tech Paper of JEE (Main) 2021.

Moreover, the candidates should have appeared for the Class 12 or equivalent examination for the first time in either 2020 or 2021 with the subjects Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics.

Age Requirement: Candidates should have been born on or after 1 October 1996. However, five years age relaxation is available for SC, ST and PwD candidates.