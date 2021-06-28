JEE Advanced 2021 Postponed, Information Brochure Released

JEE Advanced 2021 information brochure is released on jeeadv.ac.in.
Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur (IIT-Kgp), has postponed Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2021. The institute has also released the information brochure and the list of documents which will be required during the registration for JEE Advanced.
Candidates who want to appear for the same can check the brochure and the list of documents required on its official website: jeeadv.ac.in
According to the official notice, new dates for the exam will be announced later on the official website. "As a consequence, the dates for registration, admission, counselling etc., contained in this document may also be revised," it added.
Indian nationals who wish to appear for JEE (Advanced) 2021 should have written B.E/B.Tech paper of JEE (Main) 2021 conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA).
In order to be eligible for JEE Advanced, the candidates should be among the top 2.5 lakh successful candidates (including all categories) in B.E/B.Tech Paper of JEE (Main) 2021.
Moreover, the candidates should have appeared for the Class 12 or equivalent examination for the first time in either 2020 or 2021 with the subjects Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics.
Age Requirement: Candidates should have been born on or after 1 October 1996. However, five years age relaxation is available for SC, ST and PwD candidates.
Female candidates of all categories, and SC, ST & PwD candidates who want to register for JEE Advanced 2021 are required to pay a registration fee of Rs 1,400. All other Indian candidates will have to pay Rs 2,800 as their registration fee.
