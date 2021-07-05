HPBOSE Class-10 2021 Result Postponed: Report

HPBOSE Class 10th result can be checked on board's official website: hpbose.org
The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has postponed the declaration of HP board Class-10 result. The result was scheduled to be declared on Monday, 5 July, but has been now deferred till further notice, reported Hindustan Times.
The repost further stated that the decision of postponement has been taken due to court orders. It will be released when the board gets further directions from the court.
Students who enrolled themselves for HP board class 10 exams will be able to check their final board result on HPBOSE's official website: hpbose.org.
Visit the official website of HPBOSE: hpbose.org
Click on class 10 result link
Login using your registered credentials
Your result will appear on the screen
Save it for future use
The HPBOSE Class 10 exams were scheduled to began from 13 April. However in May, the Himachal Pradesh Government announced its decision to cancel the exams, and directly promote the students to Class-11. The decision was announced after Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) cancelled its Class-10 exams.
HPBOSE announced that it will evaluate Class-10 result on the basis of the criteria decided by CBSE.
Last year, around 1.5 lakh students appeared for HPBOSE Class-10 exams, reported Indian Express. The report further added that around 68.11 percent students passed the exam in 2020.
Published: 05 Jul 2021,12:34 PM IST