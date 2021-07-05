HPBOSE Class-10 2021 Result Postponed: Report

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has postponed the declaration of HP board Class-10 result. The result was scheduled to be declared on Monday, 5 July, but has been now deferred till further notice, reported Hindustan Times.

The repost further stated that the decision of postponement has been taken due to court orders. It will be released when the board gets further directions from the court.

Students who enrolled themselves for HP board class 10 exams will be able to check their final board result on HPBOSE's official website: hpbose.org.