South Asian University Student, Protesting for Higher Stipend, Suffers Seizure

Amid the stalemate between the administration of New Delhi's South Asian University (SAU) and the students over higher stipends, Ammar Ahmed, a student of MA Sociology, collapsed and was hospitalised on the night of Tuesday, 22 November.

"He is currently in the ICU and not very stable. He suffered a cardiac arrest and was admitted to Primus Hospital in Chanakyapuri. His motor functions are low," Tathagat, a second-year Master's student, told The Quint on Thursday, 24 November.

For over 40 days now, students at SAU have been agitating for an increase in stipend for Master's students to Rs 7,000, and demanding parity for international PhD students within the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF).