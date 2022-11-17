Clash in AMU: Kashmiri Student in ICU, One Booked for Attempt to Murder

A Kashmiri student, identified as Sajid Ahmad, was severely injured on Wednesday, 16 November, after a clash broke out between two groups in Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) in Uttar Pradesh.
Meanwhile, an accused identified as Shobit Singh has been taken into custody over the matter, indicated that Jammu & Kashmir Student's Association.
As per the association, Ahmad, who is currently admitted in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) is having internal bleeding and has retained a fracture in brain skull.
On Wednesday, a second year student of B Tech Electrical, identified as Shobhit Singh allegedly attacked Ahmad, a B. Tech Civil 2nd year student, in the grounds of AMU's Nadeem Tarin Hall.
As per an office memo signed by the Proctor Mohd Wasim Ali and accessed by The Quint, Singh attacked Ahmad with a bat in the middle of a cricket match, causing grievous injuries to his head.
He was consequently "rescued by his friends" and taken to a hospital for treatment.
"It has been further reported that you in the recent past have also threatened him of dire consequences over some issues," the memo addressed to Singh stated.
Meanwhile, hundreds of students gathered and completely shut the Century Gate at Old Chungi in light of the gory incident, and demanded to hold the perpetrator accountable. A large number of police force was present the spot.
On Thursday, students boycotted classes in the engineering college.
In light of these events, Singh was suspended from the university with immediate effect, and booked under sections pertaining to attempt to murder and breaking public peace.
"DSP Aligarh Shwetabh Pandey confirmed us that they have arrested accused Shobit Singh. An FIR under Section 504 and 307 of IPC has been registered," the J&K student's association wrote in a tweet.
Further investigation in the matter is underway.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)