Defence of Godse, Communal Remarks: New JNU VC's Old Tweets Stir a Storm

Soon after Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit, a professor at the Department of Political Science and Public Administration at Savitribai Phule Pune University, was named the next vice chancellor of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), what are alleged to be her tweets from the past few years, started doing the rounds on social media. A few hours after the tweets went viral, the account was deactivated.

She will be replacing Professor M Jagdish Kumar, who was recently appointed as the chairperson of the University Grants Commission (UGC).