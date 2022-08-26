‘Jamia Refusing My MPhil Extension,’ Says Safoora Zargar; Varsity Denies Claim

Two years after Safoora Zargar was booked under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, or the UAPA, the MPhil student has alleged that New Delhi’s Jamia Millia Islamia is denying her submission of the thesis.

She has alleged that “Jamia has given her only one COVID extension while there are provisions for five as per the University Grants Commission (UGC).” She alleged that the university has “refused” to provide her with any more extensions.

A senior official of Jamia, meanwhile, shared a response on behalf of the university administration with The Quint, in which they claimed that Zargar “did not complete her dissertation before the expiry of her COVID extension.”

In a note, the official said, “The scholar’s progress has been very unsatisfactory, the application had been filed more than two months after the expiry of stipulated time and therefore extension cannot be given.”