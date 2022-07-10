Planning To Bring Back Deprivation Point Model for PhD Students: JNU VC

The reinstating of the deprivation model has been a long pending demand of students and teachers.

In an interview with PTI on Wednesday, Santishree said that the varsity is reintroducing the deprivation point model for "inclusivity and equity" on the campus.

"We are going to bring back the deprivation point for PhD students, because our reserved categories seats don't get filled up. I come from a reserved category, would like to see it implemented … especially for women from the reserved category. We want inclusivity and equity," she said.