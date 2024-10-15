RSMSSB Rajasthan CET Admit Card 2024 Released: How to Download the Hall Ticket?

advertisement
The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released admit cards for the senior secondary or Class 12th level Common Eligibility Test (CET). Candidates can download their admit cards from the RSMSSB's official website, rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in, or from recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in.
The RSMSSB CET is an eligibility test that does not guarantee recruitment. Separate recruitment examinations will be held for CET-qualified candidates for various posts. To download the admit card, candidates will need to use their application number and date of birth. The board has also released instructions for candidates, which can be found on the official website.
The written examination will be held for 300 marks and will consist of 150 questions. Candidates will have three hours to complete the test. Each question will have five options, with only one correct answer. Candidates are advised to fill in option E on the OMR sheet if they choose not to attempt a question.
To be eligible for the exam, candidates must have completed Class 12th or an equivalent examination and be between 18 and 40 years old as of 1 January 2025. Reserved category candidates are eligible for age relaxation.
Visit the official website, rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.
On the homepage, click on the direct link for 'Admit Cards.'
Select the name of the exam.
Hit the 'Get Admit Card' option.
A login page will open.
Enter the required login details.
Submit the details.
Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
Download, save, and print a copy for future use.
