RSMSSB Rajasthan CET Admit Card 2024 Released: How to Download the Hall Ticket?

The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released admit cards for the senior secondary or Class 12th level Common Eligibility Test (CET). Candidates can download their admit cards from the RSMSSB's official website, rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in, or from recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in.

The RSMSSB CET is an eligibility test that does not guarantee recruitment. Separate recruitment examinations will be held for CET-qualified candidates for various posts. To download the admit card, candidates will need to use their application number and date of birth. The board has also released instructions for candidates, which can be found on the official website.