CBSE CTET Exam Date Revised: When Will the CTET December 2024 Exams be Held Now?

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has rescheduled the CTET December 2024 examination date. The exam, originally scheduled for 15 December, will now be held on 14 December 2024.
The CBSE announced the change in response to requests from candidates who highlighted potential conflicts with other competitive exams scheduled on 15 December 2024, in some states and union territories. The board aims to ensure the best interests of all candidates. However, the CBSE clarified that the CTET exam may still be conducted on 15 December 2024, in cities with a high volume of applicants.
This marks the second time the CBSE has revised the CTET December 2024 exam date. Initially, the exam was slated for 1 December but was postponed to 15 December last month.
Candidates can apply for the CTET December 2024 exam until 16 October 2024, on the official CBSE website, ctet.nic.in. The exam fee is Rs 1000 for papers I or II and Rs 1200 for both papers for general and OBC candidates. SC/ST/Differently-Abled candidates can apply for Rs 500 for Paper I or II and Rs 600 for both papers.
The official notification states as, 'Now, as per the information received from various candidates, few competitive examinations are scheduled to be held in some states/union territories on 15 December 2024 (Sunday). Hence, keeping in view the interest of the candidates, it has been decided to conduct the CTET examination on 14th December 2024 (Saturday).'
Go to the official website, ctet.nic.in.
On the homepage, go to the registration page.
Complete the registration process.
Now go to the login page.
Enter the required login details and hit the submit option.
An application form will be displayed.
Fill in all the required details in the form.
Make the fee payment.
Submit the CBSE CTET application form.
Download, save, and print a copy for further use.
