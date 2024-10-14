SSC GD Constable Exam 2025: Registration Window Closes Today; How to Apply?

advertisement
The SSC will close online applications for the SSC GD Constable Exam 2025 today, 14 October 2024. Interested candidates can still apply for the exam by visiting the official SSC website at ssc.gov.in.
The SSC GD Constable Exam aims to recruit candidates for various positions in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), including Constable (GD) in BSF, CISF, CRPF, SSB, ITBP, AR, and SSF, as well as Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles and Sepoy in the Narcotics Control Bureau.
To be eligible, candidates must have passed the Matriculation or 10th Class Examination from a recognized Board/ University by 1 January 2025. The age limit for applicants is 18 to 23 years as of 1 January 2025, born between 2 January 2002 and 1 January 2007.
The application fee is Rs 100, payable online through BHIM UPI, Net Banking, or by using Visa, Master card, Maestro, or RuPay Debit cards. However, women and candidates from SC, ST, and ESM categories eligible for reservation are exempted from the fee.
The SSC GD Constable Exam 2025 will be conducted tentatively between January and February 2025 in computer-based mode. Online fee payments are due by 15 October 2024, with corrections allowed from 5 November to 7 November 2024.
The department-wise vacancy details are as follows.
BSF: 15654 posts
CISF: 7145 posts
CRPF: 11541 posts
SSB: 819 posts
ITBP: 3017 posts
AR: 1248 posts
SSF: 35 posts
NCB: 22 posts
Detailed information about the vacancy distribution can be found on the official SSC website.
Go to the official website, ssc.gov.in.
Click on the direct link for 'SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2025'.
Complete the registration process.
Enter the login details.
Fill in the application form.
Pay the application fee, if applicable.
Submit the form.
Download, save, and print a copy for further reference.
