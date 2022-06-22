RSMSSB Lab Assistant Admit Card 2022 to Release Today

RSMSSB Lab Assistant Admit Card 2022 is to be released today on the official website.
Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) is all set to release the admit card today, 22 June 2022 for the Lab Assistant Exam 2022.
Candidates appearing for the exam can download their admit cards from the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.
The RSMSSB Lab Assistant Exam 2022 will be conducted on 28, 29 and 30 June in two shifts each day. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up 1,019 vacancies of Lab Assistants in Science, Geography & Home Science.
After the release of the admit cards, candidates will be able to download them using their application number and date of birth. Candidates must not forget to carry a printout of the admit card to the exam venue.
RSMSSB will organise the Lab Assistant Exam 2022 on 28, 29, and 30 June. The examination will be conducted in two shifts and each half will be of two hours.
The morning shift will be from 10 am to 12 noon and the afternoon shift will be from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm. For Geography and Home Science, the examination will be of three hours.
Visit the official site of RSMSSB at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.
On the homepage, go to the admit card section.
Click on the link of RSMSSB Lab Assistant hall ticket.
Enter your registration number and date of birth.
Click on the download button.
Your Lab Assistant Exam admit card will be displayed on the screen.
Take a printout for future use.
