RSMSSB Assistant Fire Officer, Fireman Exam 2021: Check the Answer Key
RSMSSB Assistant Fire Officer, Fireman Exam 2021: Steps to download the answer key from the website.
Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Service Selection Board (RSMSSB) released the primary answer keys and master question paper of recruitment of fireman and assistant fire officers exam 2021 on Monday, 7 March 2022.
The answer keys are published on the official website of RSMSSB at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.
Candidates who had appeared for the recruitment of fireman and assistant fire officers exam 2021 can take a look at the answer keys that have been released on the official website on Monday, 7 March 2022.
The RSMSSB Assistant Fire officer and Fireman recruitment exam 2021 took place on 29 January 2021.
RSMSSB Assistant Fire Officer and Fireman Exam 2021: Instructions on Raising Objections
The answer keys for the examination are released by RSMSSB so that the candidates can raise objections if there are any.
Candidates are allowed to raise objections against the answer key on the official website from 9 March to 11 March 2022 till 11:59 p.m.
It is to be noted by the candidates that any objections after the deadline will not be entertained. It is important to go through the answer keys and raise objections by 11 March 2022.
Candidates are requested to pay an objection fee of Rs 100 for every objection submitted. The process of raising objections will take place online.
The ones who are looking for more updates on the process of raising objections against the RSMSSB Assistant Fire officer and Fireman recruitment exam 2021 answer keys can check the official website.
RSMSSB Assistant Fire Officer and Fireman Exam 2021: How to Download Answer Key
Here are a few simple steps that the candidates can follow to download the RSMSSB Assistant Fire officer and Fireman Exam 2021 answer key:
Visit the official website of RSMSSB - rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.
Go to the Candidate corner on the homepage.
Click on the option that states the answer key.
Find the relevant answer key link on the page.
RSMSSB Assistant Fire officer and Fireman Exam 2021 answer key will appear on the screen of your device.
Download the answer key from the website.
Raise objections if there are any by 11 March 2022 till 11:59 p.m.
You may also take a printout of the answer key for future reference.
The recruitment drive is being held by RSMSSB to fill 629 vacancies. Around 600 vacancies are for assistant fire officer posts and 29 vacancies are for fireman posts.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.