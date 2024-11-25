RRB RPF SI Exam City Intimation Slip 2024 Released: How to Download and Check?

advertisement
Candidates who have applied for the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) Sub-Inspector (Executive) in the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Railway Protection Special Force (RPSF) recruitment examination can now download their exam city intimation slips. The RRBs have released the slips on their official websites.
The RRB RPF SI 2024 exam dates are 2, 3, 9, 12, and 13 December. The admit cards or e-call letters will be issued four days prior to the exam date. Candidates are advised to bring their original Aadhar cards to the exam venue as biometric authentication will be conducted.
The exam city slip is not the same as the admit card. It only informs candidates about their exam center location and date, allowing them to make travel arrangements. The admit card, which will be available later, will contain details like the exam center address, reporting time, required documents, roll number, and exam day guidelines. Candidates must bring a copy of their admit card on the exam day.
This year, the RRB is recruiting 452 Sub-Inspector (Executive) and 4,208 Constable (Executive) vacancies in the RPF and RPSF. The exam city slips for the Constable vacancies have not yet been released.
For queries, candidates may contact 9592-001-188, 0172-565-3333, or email rrb.help@csc.gov.in from 10 am to 5 pm.
Visit the official website of the RRB you have applied under.
On the homepage, click on the direct link to download exam city slip for RPF CEN 01/2024 (Sub-Inspector).
A login page will open on the screen.
Enter the required login details.
Hit the submit option.
Your city intimation slip will open.
Check all the details carefully.
Download, save, and print a copy for future use.
(Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated by AI and published after the content was editorially modified and verified by a human based on their own judgement and expertise. The Quint does not publish AI-generated content without direct human involvement and oversight).
(At The Quint, we question everything. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member today.)