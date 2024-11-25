RRB RPF SI Exam City Intimation Slip 2024 Released: How to Download and Check?

The exam city slip is not the same as the admit card. It only informs candidates about their exam center location and date, allowing them to make travel arrangements. The admit card, which will be available later, will contain details like the exam center address, reporting time, required documents, roll number, and exam day guidelines. Candidates must bring a copy of their admit card on the exam day.

This year, the RRB is recruiting 452 Sub-Inspector (Executive) and 4,208 Constable (Executive) vacancies in the RPF and RPSF. The exam city slips for the Constable vacancies have not yet been released.

For queries, candidates may contact 9592-001-188, 0172-565-3333, or email rrb.help@csc.gov.in from 10 am to 5 pm.