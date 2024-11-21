RRB ALP Admit Card 2024 Releasing Today: How to Download the Hall Tickets?

advertisement
The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) are expected to release the RRB ALP Admit Card 2024 today, 21 November, for the written test scheduled for 25 November. Candidates can obtain their admit cards from the official websites of their respective RRBs.
The RRBs have announced that the ALP admit cards will be available four days before the exam date, as mentioned on the exam city information slips. The official RRB websites offer the exam city slip for all dates.
The RRB ALP recruitment drive aims to fill 18,799 Assistant Loco Pilot positions across India. The selection process involves five stages: CBT 1, CBT 2, CBAT, DV, and ME.
CBT 1, the first stage of the selection process, is tentatively scheduled for 25, 26, 27, 28, and 29, 2024 November. CBT 1 and 2 will have negative marking, deducting one-third of the total marks allotted for an incorrect answer. The CBAT has no negative marking.
Initially, the RRBs announced 5696 vacancies for Assistant Loco Pilots. However, the number was later increased to 18,799 due to additional demand from Zonal Railways.
Visit any official website of the RRB.
On the homepage, click on the direct link to download the RRB ALP Admit Card 2024.
A login page will open on the screen.
Enter the required login details.
Hit the submit option.
Your admit card will be displayed.
Check all the important details on the hall ticket.
Download, save, and print a hard copy for further reference.
(Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated by AI and published after the content was editorially modified and verified by a human based on their own judgement and expertise. The Quint does not publish AI-generated content without direct human involvement and oversight).