KSET Admit Card 2024: When Will the Hall Ticket be Released at kea.kar.nic.in?

advertisement
Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will release the KSET 2024 admit card soon. The exam, which is for candidates seeking the post of Assistant Professor, will be held on 24 November 2024. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official KEA website at kea.kar.nic.in once they are available.
The KSET 2024 exam will consist of two papers. Paper I will feature 50 objective-type compulsory questions for 100 marks, while Paper II will contain 100 objective-type compulsory questions for 200 marks. The exam will be held from 10 am to 1 pm, giving candidates a total of three hours.
To qualify, general category candidates must obtain a minimum of 40 percent in both papers combined. Candidates from Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PWBD), and other reserved categories are required to score a minimum of 35% in both papers.
There is no official information yet about the release date of KSET Admit Card 2024. Check this space regularly for the latest updates.
Go to the official website of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in.
Click on the direct link to download the KSET 2024 admit card on the homepage.
A login page will open on the screen.
Enter the required login details.
Hit the submit option.
Your hall ticket will be displayed.
Download, save, and print a copy for further use.
(Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated by AI and published after the content was editorially modified and verified by a human based on their own judgement and expertise. The Quint does not publish AI-generated content without direct human involvement and oversight).
(At The Quint, we question everything. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member today.)