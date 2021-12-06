RRB NTPC 2021: CBT 1 Result Date and CBT 2 Exam Dates Out Now

According to an official notice, the result of the RRB NTPC CBT 1 (computer based test) shall be released before 15 January 2022.

On the other hand, the RRB NTPC CBT 2 exam shall be conducted from 14 February 2022 to 18 February 2022.

Thus, candidates who are going to be appearing for either of the two exams can visit the official website of RRB at rrbcdg.gov.in for more details.