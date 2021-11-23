RRB NTPC 2021: CBT 1 Result Expected To Be Declared Soon

RRB NTPC 2021 CBT 1 result expected to be released soon. Image used for representational purposes.
The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is expected to release the result of the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) CBT-1 soon.
According to some media reports, the RRB NTPC CBT 1 result may be declared in the last week of November, ie before 30 November 2021.
Therefore, candidates who appeared for the exam can check their individual results by visiting the regional website of NTPC once the results are released.
The NTPC CBT-1 2021 recruitment exam was held in July 2021 in an offline computer-based written test.
According to reports, a total of 1.9 crore candidates appeared for the exam in 2021.
In addition, the competition for the RRB NTPC CBT-1 is also said to be tougher this year as 354 candidates have applied for every vacant position in the NTPC.
Candidates must note that those who clear the CBT-1 shall be deemed eligible for further rounds of the RRB NTPC.
Following is a list of tentative seats available under the RRB NTPC currently:
Ahmedabad: 72-74
Ajmer: 77-79
Allahabad: 76-78
Bangalore: 63-65
Bhubaneswar: 70-72.71
Chennai: 70-72.14
Kolkata: 78- 80
Mumbai: 76-78
Patna: 63 to 65
Secunderabad: Around 77- 78
Thiruvananthapuram: Up to 80
Candidates are advised to check this space regularly for more updates on the RRB NTPC 2021 CBT 1 results.
