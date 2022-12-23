RRB Group D Result 2022 Released: Steps to Download Scorecard Here

RRB Bhubaneswar Group D Result has been released by the Railway Recruitment Board on 22 December 2022. The candidates who appeared for the written examination can check the result on the official site of RRB Bhubaneswar at rrbbbs.gov.in.

The Railway Recruitment Board conducted the computer based test from 17 August to 11 October 2022 at various exam centers across the country. Candidates who have qualified the written examination are eligible to appear for the Physical Efficiency Test. The dates and venue have not been announced yet.

RRB has also released the cut of marks Group D result and appeared candidates can get access to the cut off list on the official website of RRB Bhubaneswar.