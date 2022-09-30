REET 2022 Results Released on 29 September at reetbser2022.in, Steps to Check

The result for Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers, REET 2022 has been released yesterday, 29 September 2022 and the objection window was closed on 25 August 2022. The candidates who appeared for the REET exam can check their results and marks on the official website at reetbser2022.in

Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education had conducted the REET 2022 exam on 23 and 24 July 2022. The exam was for the REET 2022 level 1. The candidates will have score as per the qualifying marks to be eligible for the posts of teachers in State government and private schools. After the announcement of the results, the candidates can download the result and the REET merit list as well.