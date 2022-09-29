KCET Result 2022: UGCET Revised Rank List To Be Out on 1 October - Details Here

According to an official notification released on the website, KEA (Karnataka Examination Authority) is likely to announce the KCET ( Karnataka Common Entrance Test) Revised Result 2022 on Saturday, 1 October 2022. Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check their revised results from the official website, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/.

As per the official notice issued by Ramya S (KEA Executive Director) on 28 September 2022, 'The revised UGCET 2022 results as per the orders of Hon'ble High Court of Karnataka shall be announced on 1 October 2022. He further stated ' "Since we're doing the normalisation process for the first time, we want to get everything right. The revised rank list will be available on the website by Saturday (1 October) afternoon.