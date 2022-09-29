KCET Result 2022: UGCET Revised Rank List To Be Out on 1 October - Details Here

KEA is likely to announce the KCET revised ranking list on 1 October 2022. Check details here.
(Photo: iStock)
According to an official notification released on the website, KEA (Karnataka Examination Authority) is likely to announce the KCET ( Karnataka Common Entrance Test) Revised Result 2022 on Saturday, 1 October 2022. Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check their revised results from the official website, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/.
As per the official notice issued by Ramya S (KEA Executive Director) on 28 September 2022, 'The revised UGCET 2022 results as per the orders of Hon'ble High Court of Karnataka shall be announced on 1 October 2022. He further stated ' "Since we're doing the normalisation process for the first time, we want to get everything right. The revised rank list will be available on the website by Saturday (1 October) afternoon.
According to many media reports, UGCET counselling 2022 will start from Monday, 3 October 2022. Candidates who will successfully qualify the KEA KCET 2022 will be eligible to appear in the counselling process.
KCET revised rank list 2022 will be issued on 1 October. The decision to release a rank list was taken in view of some CET repeaters who challenged the UGCET rank list 2022 for engineering course. The issue was later analysed by an expert panel headed by DR B Thimme Gowda (VC, Karnataka State Higher Education Council) who came to the conclusion that the revised KCET result will be published based on the normalisation formula.
According to the KCET result 2022 normalisation formula, PU marks will be used to calculate the UGCET scores and 6 marks will be deducted from II PU Mathematics, Chemistry, and Physics.
Candidates must remember that the normalisation formula will be applicable to all the KCET courses 2022 and the revised rank list will be out soon.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)