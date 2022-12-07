REET 2022: RBSE Invites Applications for Pass Certificates; Latest Details Here

The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (BSER/RBSE) has officially invited applications for candidates who have qualified for REET 2022 to collect their pass certificates. The ones who have qualified for REET 2022 are requested to send in their applications fast so they can receive their pass certificates on time. The notification regarding the applications is released on the official website reetbser2022.in. Interested candidates must go through the notification that was released recently and then send the applications.

