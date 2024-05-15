RBSE 10th, 12th Result 2024: When & Where To Check Rajasthan Board Scorecard

The RBSE 10th, 12th result 2024 date and time have not been released yet.
RBSE board result 2024: Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will soon announce the RBSE Result 2024 for Classes 10 and 12. Candidates who appeared for Class 10 and 12 board examinations across the state will be able to check the Rajasthan Board Class 10th and 12th results on the official website of RBSE at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.
Prior to the declaration of the RBSE 10th and 12th results, date and time of the Rajasthan Board results will also be announced. According to the reports, the checking process of the answer sheets is complete and the results can be released this week.
Students will have to score at least 33 per cent to pass the RBSE 10th and 12th exams.
This year the Rajasthan Board Class 10 examination was conducted from 7 to 30 March 2024. The exam was held from 8:30 am to 11:45 am. The Rajasthan Board 12th examination was conducted from 29 February to 4 April 2024. The exam was conducted from 8:30 am to 11:45 am on all days.
Around 10 lakh candidates have appeared for the Class 10 board examination, and around 9 lakh have appeared for the Class 12 board examination across the state, this year.
Step 1 : Visit the official website of Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
Step 2 : Click on the RBSE class 12th result link or RBSE class 10th result link available on the homepage.
Step 3 : A new page will be displayed on the screen, candidates need to enter their roll numbers.
Step 4 : Click on the submit option and the result will be displayed on the screen.
Step 5 : Check the results and keep the copy of the same for future reference.
