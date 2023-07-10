Rajasthan Pre D.El.Ed Registration Started Today: Here Are the Steps To Apply

According to the schedule released by the Rajasthan Education Department, the Rajasthan Pre D.El.Ed Examination 2023 registration will start on Monday, 10 July 2023.

Interested and eligible candidates who want to apply for the Rajasthan Pre D.El.Ed Exam 2023 can register on the official website, panjiyakpredeled.in, by following the steps mentioned below.

Candidates must note down that the last date to apply for the examination is 30 July 2023. Also, the last date to submit the application fee is also 30th July.