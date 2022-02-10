Twitter Reacts With Memes as CBSE Announces Offline Exams for Term 2

Twitter reacts as CBSE announces offline exams for Term II.
(Photo: The Quint)
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), in a decision that came as a shock to many students announced that the Term II exams would be conducted offline.
Commencing on 26 April, the notification issued by the board mentioned that the date sheet would be available on the board's website soon. The main issue troubling students would now be the online to offline transition, and the fact that they studied online during the whole year only to appear for offline exams is something they are finding difficult to navigate.
It looks like the students have switched into a denial mode, since a majority of the response to this announcement has been in the form of memes. While the situation is frustrating, the memes are funny for sure.
Check them out here:
The CBSE board exams for classes 10 and 12 were conducted in two terms this year – Term I and Term II. This decision was taken to accommodate any uncertainties caused due to the pandemic. Term I results are expected to be released in the next two weeks.
