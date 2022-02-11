COVID-19: India Reports 58,077 New Cases, Daily Positivity Rate at 3.89 Percent

As the third wave of COVID-19 in India shows a downward trend, India on Friday, 11 February, reported 58,077 new COVID-19 cases, 657 deaths, and 1,50,407 recoveries.

The number of active cases stand at 6,97,802. Meanwhile, the daily positivity rate has dropped down to 3.89 percent.

The government on Thursday had addressed a press conference and said that early decline in COVID-19 cases is being noted globally and India is seeing a consistent decrease in cases as well.

"Overall situation is very optimistic. However, some states including Kerala, Mizoram, Himachal are still reporting a large number of cases. We cannot lower our guard," the government added.