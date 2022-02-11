COVID-19: India Reports 58,077 New Cases, Daily Positivity Rate at 3.89 Percent
As the third wave of COVID-19 in India shows a downward trend, India on Friday, 11 February, reported 58,077 new COVID-19 cases, 657 deaths, and 1,50,407 recoveries.
The number of active cases stand at 6,97,802. Meanwhile, the daily positivity rate has dropped down to 3.89 percent.
The government on Thursday had addressed a press conference and said that early decline in COVID-19 cases is being noted globally and India is seeing a consistent decrease in cases as well.
"Overall situation is very optimistic. However, some states including Kerala, Mizoram, Himachal are still reporting a large number of cases. We cannot lower our guard," the government added.
Delhi reported 1,104 fresh COVID-19 cases on Thursday, while Mumbai recorded 429 new infections
Indian pharma major Glenmark on Wednesday announced the launch of nasal spray to treat adult COVID-19 patients
Africa Moving Out of Pandemic Phase: WHO
The head of the World Health Organization (WHO) on Africa said on Thursday, that the continent is moving out of the pandemic phase of the outbreak and towards a situation where the virus will be managed over the long term.
Dr Matshidiso Moeti said, “I believe that we are transitioning from the pandemic phase and we will now need to manage the presence of this virus in the long term,” Al Jazeera reported.
