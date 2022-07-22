RPSC ARO & AARO Exams Schedule Released on Official Website, More Details Here

The examinations for the posts of agriculture research officer (ARO) and assistant agriculture research officer (AARO) will be held from 27 August to 30 August 2022 in two shifts – morning and afternoon.

The morning shift will be conducted from 10:00 am to 12:30 pm and the afternoon shift is from 2:00 pm to 4:30 pm.

The ARO agriculture chemistry/agronomy/plant pathology exams will be held on 29 August 2022 from 10:00 am to 12:30 pm.

The ARO horticulture exam will be held on 29 August 2022 from 2:00 pm to 4:30 pm.

The ARO entomology exam will be held on 30 August 2022 from 10:00 am to 12:30 pm.

The AARO agriculture chemistry/agronomy/plant pathology exams will be held on 27 August 2022 from 10:00 am to 12:30 pm, and the AARO horticulture/botany exams from 2:00 pm to 4:30 pm.

The AARO entomology exam is scheduled on 28 August 2022 from 10:00 am to 12:30 pm.