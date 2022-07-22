RPSC ARO & AARO Exams Schedule Released on Official Website, More Details Here

RPSC ARO and AARO exams schedule released on official website.
The schedule for examinations for the posts of agriculture research officer (ARO) and assistant agriculture research officer (AARO) has been released by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC). Candidates who will appear for the exams can check the timetable on the commission's official website – rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.
Let's take a quick look at the vacancy details, exam dates, and timings for the different papers that are part of the RPSC ARO and AARO exams.
The recruitment drive is being held to fill up a total of 22 vacancies. There are nine vacancies for the post of agriculture research officer (ARO) and 13 vacancies for the post of assistant agriculture research officer (AARO).
The examinations for the posts of agriculture research officer (ARO) and assistant agriculture research officer (AARO) will be held from 27 August to 30 August 2022 in two shifts – morning and afternoon.
The morning shift will be conducted from 10:00 am to 12:30 pm and the afternoon shift is from 2:00 pm to 4:30 pm.
The ARO agriculture chemistry/agronomy/plant pathology exams will be held on 29 August 2022 from 10:00 am to 12:30 pm.
The ARO horticulture exam will be held on 29 August 2022 from 2:00 pm to 4:30 pm.
The ARO entomology exam will be held on 30 August 2022 from 10:00 am to 12:30 pm.
The AARO agriculture chemistry/agronomy/plant pathology exams will be held on 27 August 2022 from 10:00 am to 12:30 pm, and the AARO horticulture/botany exams from 2:00 pm to 4:30 pm.
The AARO entomology exam is scheduled on 28 August 2022 from 10:00 am to 12:30 pm.
